LexinFintech Holdings pops on achieving 2020 loan origination targets
Jan. 25, 2021 6:14 AM ETLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)By: SA News Team
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) expects total loan originations for the fiscal year 2021 to be between RMB220B and RMB230B.
- Also, Lexin's 2020 loan originations reached RMB176.5B, in-line with guidance.
- “Over 50% of all our new loans as of today are originated under the profit sharing model, and we fully expect this percentage to continue to grow as we continue our transition to a pure operating service model versus a risk-taking model,” said Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Lexin’s chief financial officer. “We continue to acquire many new customers while growing with our existing customers, and our new products and offerings will help to drive this further, and as a result, we are confident in our ability to continue to grow for the year, and are pleased to announce our guidance for 2021.”
- Shares +6% premarket.
- Press Release