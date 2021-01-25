American Eagle's Aerie 'most compelling story in retail,' RBC says in upgrade
Jan. 25, 2021 8:41 AM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)AEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) +2.1% pre-market after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $30 price target, raised from $23, pointing to the retailer's Aerie brand "the most compelling story in retail."
- Aerie "leverages its attractive brand positioning anchored in body positivity, wellness, and social awareness, and its already greater than 40% digital penetration," RBC's Kate Fitzsimons writes, adding that the brand's growth over the past five years has been "relatively broad based."
- Fitzsimons foresees additional market share gain opportunities for Aerie, with just 2% penetration of its $65B total addressable market.
- American Eagle warned last week it expected store revenue declines from weak mall traffic, store closures and reduced hours because of the pandemic would cause Q4 revenues to decrease in the low single digits.