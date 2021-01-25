Genesis Healthcare downgraded at Credit Suisse citing external pressures

  • Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) is downgraded at Credit Suisse to underperform from neutral as the analysts note that the factors critical for the company’s recovery are uncertain and beyond the company’s control.
  • The target price is unchanged at $0.57, a discount of ~20.8% to Friday’s close.
  • The analysts highlight three factors important for the company’s recovery: occupancy rebound, government aid, and rent relief from REITs.
  • Noting that Genesis requires a mid-80’s level of occupancy to breakeven in terms of cash flows, the analyst A.J. Rice and the team expect the occupancy to rebound slowly from 76.5% seen in October.
  • Despite the ongoing vaccinations, the analysts predict an uncertain reversal to the pandemic-driven shift to homecare.
  • With the company calling for further government funds to remain as a going concern, the analysts argue ‘there is no quick fix to the current situation,’ citing the recent retirement of the long-time CEO George V. Hager.
