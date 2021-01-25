Tata in talks to team up with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine launch in India - ET
Jan. 25, 2021 9:21 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNA, AZN
- Tata Group's healthcare venture is in early-stage talks with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to launch the U.S. drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to an Economic times report.
Tata could partner with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to conduct clinical trials of Moderna’s vaccine in the country, the report said, citing officials familiar with the development.
- India has already started its mass vaccination drive, which is being touted as the potentially being the largest in the world.
- The country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases has so far approved two vaccines: Covishield, from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)/the University of Oxford and manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India; Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
- The report comes as Moderna announces study results in which its COVID-19 vaccine retained neutralizing activity against the emerging new variants of the virus, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, first identified in the UK and South Africa, respectively.
- Moderna shares are up ~5% premarket.