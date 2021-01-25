Tata in talks to team up with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine launch in India - ET

  • Tata Group's healthcare venture is in early-stage talks with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to launch the U.S. drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to an Economic times report.

  • Tata could partner with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to conduct clinical trials of Moderna’s vaccine in the country, the report said, citing officials familiar with the development.

  • India has already started its mass vaccination drive, which is being touted as the potentially being the largest in the world.
  • The country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases has so far approved two vaccines: Covishield, from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)/the University of Oxford and manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India; Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
  • The report comes as Moderna announces study results in which its COVID-19 vaccine retained neutralizing activity against the emerging new variants of the virus, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, first identified in the UK and South Africa, respectively.
  • Moderna shares are up ~5% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.