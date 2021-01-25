S&W Seed consolidates production plants to improve efficiencies
Jan. 25, 2021
- S&W Seed (SANW -0.7%) consolidated its U.S. alfalfa seed production operations, leading to the sale of its Five Points, California seed processing facility for $2.25M to be used for paying off long-term debt associated with the Five Points facility.
- In the next steps, all U.S. seed production operations will be consolidated in the company's two mechanized facilities in Nampa, Idaho and New Deal, Texas.
- The company estimates ~$1M in annualized cost synergies from the consolidation leading to improvement in alfalfa seed gross margins.
- Five Points facility sale is expected to lead to a one-time gain on disposal of fixed assets of ~$1.25M; transaction closed on Jan. 21, 2021.