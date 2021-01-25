S&W Seed consolidates production plants to improve efficiencies

Jan. 25, 2021 10:12 AM ETS&W Seed Company (SANW)SANWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • S&W Seed (SANW -0.7%) consolidated its U.S. alfalfa seed production operations, leading to the sale of its Five Points, California seed processing facility for $2.25M to be used for paying off long-term debt associated with the Five Points facility.
  • In the next steps, all U.S. seed production operations will be consolidated in the company's two mechanized facilities in Nampa, Idaho and New Deal, Texas.
  • The company estimates ~$1M in annualized cost synergies from the consolidation leading to improvement in alfalfa seed gross margins.
  • Five Points facility sale is expected to lead to a one-time gain on disposal of fixed assets of ~$1.25M; transaction closed on Jan. 21, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.