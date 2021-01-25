Eli Lilly shares up as it completes Prevail Therapeutics deal
- Eli Lilly and Company shares rise (LLY +2.4%) on the back of the drugmaker's completion of its acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) enabling the creation of a gene therapy program that will be anchored by Prevail's portfolio of clinical-stage and preclinical neuroscience assets.
- The impact of this transaction will be reflected in Lilly's 2021 financial results, Eli Lilly said.
- However, the company said that there will be no change to its 2021 financial guidance for research and development expense or non-GAAP earnings per share, due to the deal.
- Eli Lilly inked a deal to acquire Prevail for $22.50/share in cash (or an aggregate of ~$880M) payable at closing plus one non-tradable contingent value right (NYSEMKT:CVR) worth up to $4.00/share in cash (~$160M), for a total consideration of up to $26.50/share in cash, for ~$1.04B, in December last year.