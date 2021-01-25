Post inks partnership with Hungry Planet
Jan. 25, 2021 11:16 AM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)POSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (POST +2.6%) inked a partnership with Hungry Planet, a plant-based meat company, wherein Post's Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail units will work closely with Hungry Planet to expand the distribution of the latter's range of plant-based meats to address the rapidly growing demand for alternative protein solutions across all meal occasions.
- In connection with the partnership, Post is also making a financial investment in Hungry Planet to support the company's future growth.
- This is the second investment of Post in the sustainable food product category after its agreement to manufacture and distribute JUST Egg to foodservice and food ingredient customers.