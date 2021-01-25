Zymeworks falls 6% as Citi cuts rating on balanced risk/reward profile

Jan. 25, 2021 11:43 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)ZYMEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Ahead of a clinical update on ZW49 scheduled for this week, the analysts at Citigroup downgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to neutral from buy, citing a balanced risk/reward profile after the stock rose above their previously set price target of $50.
  • The analysts led by Yigal Nochomovitz estimates $53 as the new fair value, a tad above Friday’s close. The shares have lost ~6.3% today so far.
  • Given the small cohort size expected in the upcoming data read, the analysts anticipate a difficult comparison of the overall response rate for the experimental therapy against rivals.
  • Instead, they will look to confirm the safety/tolerability and clinical activity of ZW49 against ‘a range of HER2+ tumors.’
  • With shares up nearly two thirds for the past six months, Yigal Nochomovitz and the team argue that the expectations are already priced in the stock.
  • Recently, Zymeworks announced new positive clinical data from its lead product candidate, zanidatamab, currently undergoing a global pivotal Phase 2b trial as a monotherapy for patients with HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer.
