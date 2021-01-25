WWE makes Peacock its exclusive content home; Guggenheim raises target
Jan. 25, 2021 12:05 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), CMCSAWWE, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.2%) and NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.1%) have a deal for NBCU's Peacock streaming service to become the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the U.S.
- That includes a 24/7 live channel and on-demand content arriving March 18.
- And Peacock will be the sole home for WWE's pay-per-view content, particularly including its flagship WrestleMania event.
- All content will be available on Peacock Premium (the $4.99/month tier); the ad-free tier Peacock Premium Plus goes for about $10/month.
- The news has led Guggenheim to boost its price target on WWE to $72 from $66, now implying 30% upside.
- WWE says 2020 OIBDA was $286M and it now expects 2021 OIBDA of $270M-$305M (a figure that would be 15-20% higher without COVID-19 impact), the firm notes. It's expecting 2021 OIBDA of $314M, and $420M in 2022.
- Peacock is paying more than $200M/year for the deal, the WSJ says - and Guggenheim points out that significant costs will go away with the WWE Network shuttered. The deal could be $60M-plus accretive to OIBDA on a full-year basis, it says.