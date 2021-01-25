WWE makes Peacock its exclusive content home; Guggenheim raises target

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.2%) and NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.1%) have a deal for NBCU's Peacock streaming service to become the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the U.S.
  • That includes a 24/7 live channel and on-demand content arriving March 18.
  • And Peacock will be the sole home for WWE's pay-per-view content, particularly including its flagship WrestleMania event.
  • All content will be available on Peacock Premium (the $4.99/month tier); the ad-free tier Peacock Premium Plus goes for about $10/month.
  • The news has led Guggenheim to boost its price target on WWE to $72 from $66, now implying 30% upside.
  • WWE says 2020 OIBDA was $286M and it now expects 2021 OIBDA of $270M-$305M (a figure that would be 15-20% higher without COVID-19 impact), the firm notes. It's expecting 2021 OIBDA of $314M, and $420M in 2022.
  • Peacock is paying more than $200M/year for the deal, the WSJ says - and Guggenheim points out that significant costs will go away with the WWE Network shuttered. The deal could be $60M-plus accretive to OIBDA on a full-year basis, it says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.