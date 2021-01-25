F5 closes acquisition of Volterra; Cowen issues Street-high target
Jan. 25, 2021 1:02 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)FFIVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (FFIV +0.6%) has completed its $500M acquisition of Volterra, a move to add the "first universal edge-as-a-service platform."
- That's a fairly quick closing for a deal that included $440M in cash and about $60M in deferred compensation.
- “Joining forces, we will deliver the enterprise-grade features, including world-class security and scale, that have been missing from the edge until now," says F5 President/CEO François Locoh-Donou.
- Meanwhile, ahead of company earnings, the company drew a Street-high price target of $255 from Cowen. That target implies 24% upside from here.
- F5 is "well-positioned to help customers address a multi-cloud and micro-services IT environment," it says, expecting a rebound in operating leverage and upside for earnings and the stock's multiple.
- When it announced the Volterra deal earlier this month, F5 said preliminary results indicated fiscal Q1 revenues of $623M-$626M - about 10% growth year-over-year - and EPS above the top end of its prior guidance for $2.26-$2.38.
- It's set to report after the close tomorrow; consensus estimates are for EPS of $2.46 on revenues of $624M.