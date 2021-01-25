PACCAR Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Jan. 25, 2021 1:16 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.15B (-9.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect pre-tax income of $531.4M, comprising of Truck $306.2M, Parts $213.6M, and Financial Services $68M.
  • Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.