PACCAR Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2021 1:16 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.15B (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect pre-tax income of $531.4M, comprising of Truck $306.2M, Parts $213.6M, and Financial Services $68M.
- Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.