Polaris Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2021 1:18 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)PIIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.90 (+58.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect of gross margin of 25.9% and finance income of $18.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.