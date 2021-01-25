IRobot pares gains after valuation-related downgrade at Raymond James

  • Saying "Roomba catches fire" due to today's rally, Raymond James downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • The firm attributes the rally to "meaningful short squeeze" and/or acquisition speculation.
  • Analyst Brian Gesuale says that at the $130+ price "we believe a positive thesis must be predicated on a takeout as even good results and a short squeeze" would "do little to carry share momentum from here without equivalent levels of risk."
  • IRBT shares are currently up 11.3% to $110.10.
  • Earlier, iRobot soared 31%, nearing an all-time high due to short interest volume.
