IRobot pares gains after valuation-related downgrade at Raymond James
Jan. 25, 2021 1:22 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)IRBTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Saying "Roomba catches fire" due to today's rally, Raymond James downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from Outperform to Market Perform.
- The firm attributes the rally to "meaningful short squeeze" and/or acquisition speculation.
- Analyst Brian Gesuale says that at the $130+ price "we believe a positive thesis must be predicated on a takeout as even good results and a short squeeze" would "do little to carry share momentum from here without equivalent levels of risk."
- IRBT shares are currently up 11.3% to $110.10.
- Earlier, iRobot soared 31%, nearing an all-time high due to short interest volume.