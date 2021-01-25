Autoliv Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2021 1:32 PM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)ALVBy: SA News Team
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALV has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.