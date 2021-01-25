Qumu falls in after hours trade; reports Q4 prelims
Jan. 25, 2021 4:19 PM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)QUMUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) expects Q4 revenue to be ~$6.9M and FY20 revenue is seen at $29.1M (+14.6% Y/Y increase), meeting company guidance of $29M.
- Q4 and FY20 subscription, maintenance and support revenue is estimated to have increased by ~23.1% and ~7.2%.
- Gross margin percentage is seen at ~75.7% vs. 68.8% in year ago quarter led by improvement in the quarter due to a favorable sales mix and an increase in higher-margin SaaS revenue.
- Net loss is expected to be between -$4.3M and -$4.1M vs. net loss of -$1.7M; FY20 net loss is seen ranging between -$9.5 and -$9.3M vs. -$6.4M in prior year.
- Cash and equivalents as of Dec.31, 2020 seen at ~$11.9M vs. $10.6M as of prior year.
- Earnings scheduled for release on Mar.4, after market close.
- Shares trading 7.2% lower after hours.