Boot Barn dips 1.9% amid lackluster physical store sales
Jan. 25, 2021 4:25 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)BOOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is 1.9% lower after posting fiscal Q3 results that saw the company falling short on top and bottom lines.
- Net sales rose 6.5%, to $302.3M. Same-store sales rose 4.6%, driven by e-commerce (up 16.3%) that made up for a more lackluster 1.9% gain in same-store retail sales.
- Gross profit rose to $106.8M from $97M off those sales, while margin rose to 35.3% from 34.2%.
- Meanwhile operating income rose 19% to $41.6M, with margin going to 13.8% from 12.5%. And net income rose to $29.6M from $24.8M.
- CEO Jim Conroy touted the 150-basis-point gain in operating margin and says they're encouraged that margin gains are hand-in-hand with same-store sales growth. "While the near term is likely to remain volatile, we believe our merchandising strategies, omni-channel capabilities and organizational expertise, combined with the adjustments we’ve made to our operating model during the pandemic, have us well positioned to build on our recent accomplishments and head into fiscal 2022 with good momentum.”
- Cash and equivalents came to $76.3M.
- Due to COVID-19 uncertainty, it's not issuing guidance for Q4 or for fiscal 2021.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Press release