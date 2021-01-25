Harmony Gold says on track to meet annual production guidance
- Harmony Gold (HMY +0.5%) says it is on target to meet annual gold production guidance of 1.26M-1.3M oz. after producing 745,347 oz. in the six months ended Dec. 31, citing inclusion of its newly acquired Mponeng mine and as measures to offset the impact of the pandemic paid off.
- Total production for the December quarter jumped 38% to 431,622 oz. from the September quarter, while output for the six months to Dec. 31 added 8% Y/Y.
- Harmony says the Mponeng mine, the deepest in the world, and related assets have contributed 103.5K oz. to the group since it assumed full ownership from AngloGold Ashanti in October.
- Harmony generates strong cash flow with a 21% profit margin in Q3 and showed a net debt in Q3 of $194M after paying for the Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions acquisitions, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.