Defining economic trends a year out from COVID
Jan. 26, 2021 By: Yoel Minkoff
- Retail traders have been pouring into the markets over the last year, with little to spend their paychecks on and hopes of big gains, while stimulus measures and capital markets swimming in cash have led stocks to all-time highs. The Fed is also set to keep interest rates low tomorrow and Fed Chair Jay Powell is likely to double down on easy money policies. With an unemployment rate of 6.7% in January, nearly 93% of the U.S. workforce now has jobs, though the service economy is still in horrible shape, including travel, leisure, dining and sports industries.
- Low interest rates have also made it easy to purchase a house, something Americans are doing as they flee the city in droves for the suburbs (think work stations, school space etc.) Case in point: The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is up 160% since the pandemic lows seen in March 2020. Trends like stay-at-home life and hybrid work styles have also continued to propel the tech names and the Nasdaq to new heights.
- States aren't likely to institute further lockdowns amid a broader vaccine rollout and they can't even afford it (federal funding may be coming soon). California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted his state's stay-at-home order on Monday, even though the infection rate is still pretty bad, and states appear to be finding that you can leave the economy if you keep the elderly and the at-risk at home.
- But the pandemic is causing a sharp divide in class wealth. COVID-19 brought the sharpest rise in the U.S. poverty rate since the 1960s, according to a study by the University of Notre Dame. The poverty rate in the U.S. increased by 2.4 percentage points during the latter half of 2020, meaning an additional 8M people nationwide are now considered poor. In the same time frame, the collective wealth of America's 651 billionaires jumped by over $2.95T to over $4T, in a trend that's likely to trigger more discussions about equality in the economic sphere.