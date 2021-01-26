Polaris beat Q4 estimates and foresees FY2021 results above consensus

Jan. 26, 2021 6:10 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)PIIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales increased 28% in Q4, led by strength in ORV, Motorcycles and Snow.
  • Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.47B (+29%); Motorcycles: $146.9M (+23%); Global adjacent markets: $141.8M (+18%); Aftermarket: $231.8M (+8%); Boats: $161.6M (+20%).
  • Parts, Garments, and Accessories sales increased 31% and International sales up 24% for the quarter.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate improved 95 bps Y/Y to 25.6% vs. consensus of 25.9%, primarily due to positive product mix and lower promotional costs.
  • Income from financial services fell 17% to $17.2M, due to decrease in wholesale financing income during the quarter due to lower dealer inventory levels.
  • Inventories, net grew 5% Y/Y to $1.18B.
  • FY2021 sales are expected to increase 13%-16% to $7.95B-$8.15B vs. consensus of $7.41B and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.45-$8.75 vs. consensus of $7.82.
  • The stock has increased ~21% over the last month.
  • Polaris has done relatively well in 2020 by doing "less badly" than many other companies, says Patrick Doyle in his article 'Polaris Inc. Is Morbidly Expensive' on Seeking Alpha.
  • Previously: Polaris EPS beats by $0.44, beats on revenue (Jan. 26)
