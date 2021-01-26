DraftKings lands upgrade from Goldman, and first estimates on Michigan sports betting handle arrive
Jan. 26, 2021 6:53 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG), PENNDKNG, PENN, PDYPY, MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Goldman Sachs upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to a Buy rating from Neutral based on the company's sustained market leading position in key states, ability to participate in the economics of single operator states and presence of national contracts which will allow it to achieve scale sooner than the broader peer group. The firm also reiterates a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) as it now factors in embedded value from Barstool
- Meanwhile, Bank of America takes its first stab at estimating where the numbers will fall for sports betting market share in Michigan.
- "We expect January handle in Michigan could be ~$50M for OSB. For market share, we expect both DraftKings and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) to settle at ~30% share (DKNG tends to overindex to app downloads while FanDuel underindexes), Barstool and BetMGM at ~10-15% share and other players to remain in single-digits. We expect iGaming market share to be more dispersed among operators with MGM (NYSE:MGM) potentially outperforming given its brick and mortar casino database and well-known brand."
- Shares of DraftKings are up 4.82% premarket. Penn is 2.05% higher.
- The huge battle for market share in Michigan started last Friday.