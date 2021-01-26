Archer-Daniels-Midland EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue
Jan. 26, 2021
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $17.98B (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.5B.
- Corn processing volume of 4.17M vs. consensus of 5.35M.
- CEO comment: “For ADM, based on the continued delivery of drivers under our control and improving market conditions as the year progresses, we expect strong growth in segment operating profit and another record year of EPS in 2021. I am extremely proud of our team’s performance: Our momentum is strong, and our future is bright.”
