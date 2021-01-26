Archer-Daniels-Midland EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $17.98B (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.5B.
  • Corn processing volume of 4.17M vs. consensus of 5.35M.
  • CEO comment: “For ADM, based on the continued delivery of drivers under our control and improving market conditions as the year progresses, we expect strong growth in segment operating profit and another record year of EPS in 2021. I am extremely proud of our team’s performance: Our momentum is strong, and our future is bright.”
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.