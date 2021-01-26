Marriott Vacations adds more upscale properties with deal for Welk Resorts
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) strikes a deal to acquire Welk Resorts for approximately $430M, including approximately 1.4M MVW common shares.
- The acquisition is expected to close early in the second quarter of this year.
- Welk operates a portfolio of eight upper upscale vacation ownership resorts located primarily in highly sought-after West Coast U.S. vacation markets, with nearly 1,400 keys, 55,000 Owners and over three years of built inventory.
- "Welk's premier resorts are in highly desirable vacation markets, including San Diego, Breckenridge, Lake Tahoe and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and will be a nice addition to our footprint," says Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz.
- The exec thinks the acquisition will expand Hyatt Residence Club's geographic presence while providing substantial future growth opportunities.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of VAC are inactive in premarket action.
- Last week, Marriott Vacations reported 25% sequential growth in ownership's contract sales.