Marriott Vacations adds more upscale properties with deal for Welk Resorts

  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) strikes a deal to acquire Welk Resorts for approximately $430M, including approximately 1.4M MVW common shares.
  • The acquisition is expected to close early in the second quarter of this year.
  • Welk operates a portfolio of eight upper upscale vacation ownership resorts located primarily in highly sought-after West Coast U.S. vacation markets, with nearly 1,400 keys, 55,000 Owners and over three years of built inventory.
  • "Welk's premier resorts are in highly desirable vacation markets, including San Diego, Breckenridge, Lake Tahoe and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and will be a nice addition to our footprint," says Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz.
  • The exec thinks the acquisition will expand Hyatt Residence Club's geographic presence while providing substantial future growth opportunities.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Shares of VAC are inactive in premarket action.
  • Last week, Marriott Vacations reported 25% sequential growth in ownership's contract sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.