VYNE Therapeutics launches capital raise of $50M

  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the sale of an aggregate of 21M shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.37 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, with gross proceeds expected to be about $50M.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2021.
  • The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
