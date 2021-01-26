Apollo Medical Holdings' strategic investment in New York-based CAIPA MSO

Jan. 26, 2021 8:47 AM ETApollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)AMEHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) and New-York based CAIPA MSO, a management services organization announced a strategic alliance and investment by ApolloMed in CAIPA MSO benefitting patients, physicians and the greater healthcare industry in the U.S.
  • With 1K+ private practice providers covering 70+ specialties, CAIPA's provider network provides medical services and care to ~500K patient.
  • Under agreement terms, ApolloMed will purchase units of membership interest of CAIPA MSO, leading to ApolloMed owning 30% of the post-closing total interests in CAIPA MSO on a fully diluted basis.
  • Together, ApolloMed and CAIPA MSO will assist healthcare providers to deliver quality care to 1.6M+ patients nationwide, while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.
  • ApolloMed will fund the transaction from cash on hand and the transaction is expected to close in the next three to six months.
