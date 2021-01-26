Biolase rallies on beating revenue consensus of $7.43M
Jan. 26, 2021 9:04 AM ETBIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)BIOLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announces its current cash position of ~$25M, providing it with the resources to execute its revenue growth strategy.
- Q4 2020 Preliminary total revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.2M-$8.5M, representing Q/Q growth of 26-31% and beating consensus of $7.43M.
- Q4 U.S. revenue exceeded Y/Y, despite COVID-19 headwinds; 78% of sales came from new users, continuing a positive trend.
- Also, 40% of sales came from specialists; a significant increase compared to recent prior periods.
- ASPs for U.S Waterlase iPlus® increased 22% Y/Y and four different DSOs acquired BIOLASE technology during the quarter.
- "As we have demonstrated throughout the second half of the year, and the fourth quarter is no exception, we are continuing to execute on our revenue growth plan." commented Todd Norbe, President and CEO.
- BIOL trading 11.54% higher premarket to $1.16.