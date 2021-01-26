TAOP and Ivy International Education ink JV

Jan. 26, 2021
  • Taoping (TAOP) entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology for developing and marketing new learning programs for quality education.
  • Ivy International Education is a professional organization engaged in study abroad consulting; it is the the only authorized representative of interactive K-12 Online Learning program provider MommyDaddyMe in the Chinese mainland market.
  • Bot the companies plan to form a JV company in China around February 2021; TAOP and Ivy International Education will own 51% and 49% equity interests in the JV, respectively.
