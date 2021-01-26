Autoliv singled out at CFRA after strong earnings report
- CFRA Research boosts its price target on Autoliv (ALV +3.2%) to $120 after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.
- Analyst Garrett Nelson says the beat was driven by stronger-than-expected margins, as net sales rose 14.9% to $2.52B to beat the consensus mark. He also ALV's adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps to 12.4%.
- "Once again, a bright spot was China (~22% of total revenue in Q4), where its sales were up 19.0% in Q4, more than any other region. ALV's '21 guidance implied '21 net sales of $9.31B, ahead of the current $8.93B consensus. We think ALV's balance sheet has turned the corner, with Q4 free cash flow of $358M used to reduce net debt by $359M sequentially to $1.21B, and improve its leverage ratio from 2.4x to 1.8x."
- CFRA keeps a Buy rating on Autoliv and says it views the stock as one of the best earnings growth stories in the auto supplier space.
