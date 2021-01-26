FormFactor shares dip after valuation prompts D.A. Davidson downgrade

Jan. 26, 2021 11:40 AM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)FORMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Saying the recent rally has raced ahead of the ramping fundamentals, D.A. Davidson downgrades FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from Buy to Neutral.
  • Analyst Thomas Diffely tells investors to instead look toward stocks trading "well below their projected price targets."
  • But Diffely remains bullish on FORM's long-term prospects and the "strengthening" industry dynamics.
  • Price target set at $50, implying a 3% upside.
  • FORM shares are down 2.8% to $47.15. Shares have gained 15% in the past month.
  • FormFactor has a Very Bullish average Wall Street Analysts rating out of seven firms tracked by Seeking Alpha.
