FormFactor shares dip after valuation prompts D.A. Davidson downgrade
Jan. 26, 2021 11:40 AM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)FORMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Saying the recent rally has raced ahead of the ramping fundamentals, D.A. Davidson downgrades FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from Buy to Neutral.
- Analyst Thomas Diffely tells investors to instead look toward stocks trading "well below their projected price targets."
- But Diffely remains bullish on FORM's long-term prospects and the "strengthening" industry dynamics.
- Price target set at $50, implying a 3% upside.
- FORM shares are down 2.8% to $47.15. Shares have gained 15% in the past month.
- FormFactor has a Very Bullish average Wall Street Analysts rating out of seven firms tracked by Seeking Alpha.