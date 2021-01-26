Teledyne Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:25 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)TDYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.17 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $800.15M (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.