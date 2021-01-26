Hess Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:28 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (-29.2% Y/Y).
- Production ex-Libya is expected at 303.5 Mboe/day, and cash from operations of $460.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.