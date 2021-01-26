Rollins Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:29 PM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)ROLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $527.2M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.