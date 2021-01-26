Brinker FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:30 PM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)EATBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-69.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $756.79M (-12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EAT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.