MarketAxess Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:30 PM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)MKTXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $168.03M (+29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.