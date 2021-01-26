MarketAxess Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Jan. 26, 2021
  • MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $168.03M (+29.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MKTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
