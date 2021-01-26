Knight-Swift Transportation Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:31 PM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)KNXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+65.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.