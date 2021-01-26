Avnet FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)AVTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.26B (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.