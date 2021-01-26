Methanex Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 Methanex Corporation (MEOH)
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $631.91M (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.