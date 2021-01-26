Oshkosh Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:40 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)OSKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-33.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.