Packaging Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG)PKGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.