Raymond James Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 5:30 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)RJFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.