United Rentals Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.26 (-23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (-11.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $973.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.