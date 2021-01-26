Tesla Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.38B (+40.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects automotive margin of 27.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, TSLA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The automaker delivered 180,570 vehicles in Q4, bringing FY20 total delivery to 499,550, just shy of 500K target of 2020.
