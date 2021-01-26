CGI Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (-22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.