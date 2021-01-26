Celestica Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:49 PM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS)CLSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.