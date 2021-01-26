Amphenol Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:49 PM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)APHBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.