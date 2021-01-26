Extreme Networks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:51 PM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)EXTRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.7M (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.