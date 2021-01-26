United Microelectronics Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 12:54 PM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)UMCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-81.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (-96.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.