Progressive Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2021 1:17 PM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)PGRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.32B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Combined ratio reported estimated at 89.7%.
- Progressive Still Seeing Lower Accidents to End 2020.
- Over the last 2 years, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.