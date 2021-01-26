Progressive Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.32B (+4.2% Y/Y).
  • Combined ratio reported estimated at 89.7%.
  • Progressive Still Seeing Lower Accidents to End 2020.
  • Over the last 2 years, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
