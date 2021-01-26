Novogratz's Galaxy Digital bets on South Korean crypto fintech firm
Jan. 26, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF -1.7%) Trading HK Ltd. recently co-led a $25M funding round for Singapore-based Terraform Labs, which uses crypto-related technology to speed payments to South Korean merchants and users.
- Other investors in the round include Pantera Capital and Coinbase (COINB) Ventures.
- The investment puts a spotlight on the opportunity to make the payments process more efficient and profitable. The technology's ability to accelerate payment settlement from days to ~6 seconds has attracted more than 2.2M total users executing almost 90K transactions a day.
- Terraform's payment rails run on top of a digital ledger and a related wallet. It also uses stablecoins, called Luna, in the process. Meanwhile, consumers often aren't aware of the blockchain and stablecoin use when they make purchases at local convenience stores or online.
- While many crypto projects have received funding in recent years but haven't yet developed products, Terraform has cultivated a product and a following.
- "What’s great about Terra is they are one of the first sandbox experiments that’s getting outside the sandbox," Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg News. He sees such projects as an indicator of what's coming next.
- Terraform, which raised $100M before this round, is planning to use the proceeds to expand into Thailand and Taiwan as well as add to its product line, Terraform co-founder and CEO Do Kwon told Bloomberg.
- Under the Terraform's service, merchants pay transaction fees to use the network. So-called stakers put up the Luna coins to process network transactions and get a share of each fee.
- As a result, investors such as Galaxy, which received Lunas for its investment, can make money from their share of transaction fees and coin appreciation.
- Kwon says that cumulative fees for processing transactions on the network have become the third-biggest crypto after bitcoin and Ethereum.
- While the startup competes with a crop of existing mobile apps, such as KakaoPay, Novogratz is confident in Terraform's prospects even in a crowded field.
- "These guys are going to dominate payments in Southeast Asia," he said.
- And if the blockchain, stablecoin-based technology takes off in Asia, it may be only a matter of time before such startups tackle the U.S. and European markets.
- Another crypto proponent PayPal CEO Dan Schulman expects the use of digital currencies to go mainstream as more merchants take a "digital first" approach to payments, he said last month.