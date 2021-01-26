Agios posts positive data from phase 3 ACTIVATE-T trial of mitapivat

  • Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO) announces that the global, open-label Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T trial of mitapivat in regularly transfused adults with PK deficiency showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in transfusion burden.
  • In the 24-week fixed dose period, 37 percent (n = 10) achieved a ≥33% reduction in transfusion burden compared to individual historical transfusion burden standardized to 24 weeks (1-sided p=0.0002).
  • In the study, 22% of patients dosed with mitapivat (n = 6 of 27) were transfusion-free during the 24-week fixed dose period.
  • Mitapivat is an investigational, oral, small molecule allosteric activator of wild-type and a variety of mutated PKR enzymes.
  • Agios expects to file for regulatory approval based on data from ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T trials in the U.S. in Q2 2021 and in the EU in mid-2021, with a potential 2022 commercial launch in both regions.
  • The company is conducting a full analysis of the ACTIVATE-T results and expects to submit the data for presentation at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress, in June 2021.
