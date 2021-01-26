Kiromic is up after announcing licensing deal with Longwood University
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) has announced the completion of the chPD1 licensing agreement with Longwood University. The shares are trading ~17.0% higher in the post-market.
- The traditional PD-1 inhibitors block the PD-1 receptor, “removing the brakes” of T-cell activity, but the company says its chPD1 not only “removes the brakes” but also engages the PD-1 receptor to “accelerate” T-cell activity.
- “We believe that Kiromic has a strong Allogenic Off-The-Shelf CAR-T program which will be even stronger with chPD1,” noted Dr. Amorette Barber, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biology and Director of the Office of Student Research at Longwood University.
- “The licensing agreement will place Kiromic in a solid position to begin first-in-human in solid tumors," commented Mr. Gianluca Rotino, Chief of Strategy and Innovation of Kiromic BioPharma.
- Targeting to initiate in-human dosing in Q1 2021, Kiromic yesterday announced the submission of two IND applications for PD1 Gamma-delta CAR - T cell therapy for epithelial ovarian carcinoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma.